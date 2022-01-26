Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.66 Billion

Analysts expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to announce $4.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.59 billion and the highest is $4.75 billion. Genuine Parts posted sales of $4.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year sales of $18.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.66 billion to $18.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $19.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.29 billion to $20.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Genuine Parts.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPC. Truist Financial began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $131.66 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $93.62 and a 52-week high of $142.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

