Genuit Group (LON:PLP) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $567.00

Genuit Group plc (LON:PLP) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 567 ($7.65) and traded as high as GBX 582 ($7.85). Genuit Group shares last traded at GBX 567 ($7.65), with a volume of 261,641 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 567 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 504.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 67.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33.

Genuit Group Company Profile (LON:PLP)

Polypipe Group plc manufactures and sells plastic piping, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

