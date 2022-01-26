Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 151,838 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,979,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,838 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.58% of American Electric Power worth $645,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,511,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,470,000 after buying an additional 390,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,708,000 after buying an additional 1,569,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,396,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,732,000 after buying an additional 134,827 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,044,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,404,000 after buying an additional 424,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,379,000 after buying an additional 1,061,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $535,017 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.18.

AEP opened at $88.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.62 and a 200 day moving average of $86.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $91.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

