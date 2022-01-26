Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 220,600 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,863,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.90% of Paychex worth $770,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Paychex by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 58,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 11,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.21.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $118.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $138.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.43. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.