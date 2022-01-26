Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,176,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,109 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.65% of Exelon worth $780,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.0% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 40.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.8% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.3% in the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.2% in the third quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.37. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $58.01.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.43.

In other news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

