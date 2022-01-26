Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,694,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,120 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.62% of Schlumberger worth $670,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 25.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.0% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 10,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 4.2% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.05.

Schlumberger stock opened at $38.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $39.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

