Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,711,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 303,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.00% of Welltower worth $716,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 77,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 16.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 29.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth about $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WELL opened at $85.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.70 and a 200 day moving average of $84.92. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.38 and a 52 week high of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.47.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

