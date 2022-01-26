Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 520,103 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,571,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.02% of Otis Worldwide worth $704,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $497,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $2,240,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 177.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 326,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,832,000 after purchasing an additional 208,478 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,286.8% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 183,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,094,000 after purchasing an additional 170,219 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $82.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.80. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

