Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 723,358 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,540,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 723,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.88% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $631,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM opened at $68.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $49.28 and a 12-month high of $72.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.31.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 31.97%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.92.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

