Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,952,716 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,251 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.74% of Electronic Arts worth $702,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 323 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $355,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $99,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,392 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EA. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.30.

Shares of EA stock opened at $131.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.68. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.08 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The company has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

