Geode Capital Management LLC Has $613.56 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,071,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,690 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.91% of Verisk Analytics worth $613,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $190.61 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.86 and a 200-day moving average of $207.22.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total transaction of $101,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $4,717,747.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,408 shares of company stock valued at $64,354,064. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRSK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.25.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.