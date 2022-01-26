Geode Capital Management LLC Has $634.85 Million Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,818,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.73% of Hilton Worldwide worth $634,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 160,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,414,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 8.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 97,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 290.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 35,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $430,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $28,403,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,722 shares of company stock worth $31,208,927. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $142.39 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.57 and a 1 year high of $159.21. The company has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,095.31 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.32.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLT. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bernstein Bank downgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.