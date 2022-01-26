Geode Capital Management LLC Has $714.02 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,299,002 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.76% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $714,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PXD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,054 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $475,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $213.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $115.14 and a one year high of $222.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.77%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.