Geode Capital Management LLC Has $723.05 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,728,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602,473 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.91% of Marathon Petroleum worth $723,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 120,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,715 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 27.7% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 27.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 237,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $2,296,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MPC opened at $71.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.77 and a 200-day moving average of $62.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $42.32 and a 1-year high of $75.88.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPC. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

