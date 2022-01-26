Geode Capital Management LLC Has $723.24 Million Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,120,549 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 83,375 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.99% of SVB Financial Group worth $723,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 987.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 114.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $554.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $435.77 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $690.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $650.39.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 32.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total transaction of $3,754,834.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total transaction of $8,733,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,093 shares of company stock worth $19,746,719 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $780.00 price objective (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $789.06.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.