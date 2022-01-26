Geode Capital Management LLC Has $724.41 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,483,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,402 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.63% of Kimberly-Clark worth $724,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $139.63 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $125.27 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.64.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.