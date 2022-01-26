Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,995,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,741 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.56% of Sempra Energy worth $629,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sempra Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,107,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,591,212,000 after purchasing an additional 669,256 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sempra Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,401,849,000 after purchasing an additional 973,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sempra Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,807,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,551,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,657 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Sempra Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,204,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,809,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,672 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Sempra Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,911,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,240,483,000 after purchasing an additional 748,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SRE opened at $133.92 on Wednesday. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.95.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.57.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

