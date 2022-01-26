Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,179,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 450,555 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.63% of Baxter International worth $656,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Baxter International by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 345,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,793,000 after buying an additional 80,739 shares during the period. Tobam increased its stake in Baxter International by 1,587.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 27,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 26,181 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,249,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Baxter International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 371,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,858,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAX opened at $85.07 on Wednesday. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $88.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.53.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. Baxter International’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 46.86%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.83.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

