Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,268,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,375 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.96% of Rockwell Automation worth $665,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.76.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP John M. Miller sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.39, for a total transaction of $200,634.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $8,842,299 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ROK opened at $301.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $338.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.13 and a 1-year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

