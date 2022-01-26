Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,195,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,925 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Align Technology worth $793,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,167,670,000 after purchasing an additional 213,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Align Technology by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,820,672,000 after purchasing an additional 119,153 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,935,028,000 after purchasing an additional 18,167 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Align Technology by 5.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,746,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,162,404,000 after purchasing an additional 92,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,222,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $467.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $606.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $647.92. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $432.09 and a twelve month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $750.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $717.69.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

