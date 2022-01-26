Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,726,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 476,260 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.97% of HP worth $620,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in HP in the third quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in HP by 161.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in HP by 41.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in HP in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in HP in the third quarter worth $34,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $1,192,277.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $1,286,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 357,989 shares of company stock worth $12,258,879 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $34.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.66.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

