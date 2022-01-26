Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,941,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 282,863 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.07% of CBRE Group worth $674,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in CBRE Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $95.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.04. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.60 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

