Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 32,334 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,733,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 32,334 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.44% of TE Connectivity worth $647,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 13,772.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEL opened at $149.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.86 and a 200-day moving average of $151.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $116.87 and a 52 week high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TEL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.13.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,071. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

