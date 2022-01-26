Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 782,311 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,003,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 782,311 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.05% of Discover Financial Services worth $736,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

DFS opened at $118.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.00. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $81.27 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.94.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

