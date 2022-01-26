Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,557,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,854 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Global Payments worth $716,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Global Payments by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 163,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,718,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Global Payments by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,266,000 after buying an additional 391,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Global Payments by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 66,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after buying an additional 47,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.50.

In other Global Payments news, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $74,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $205,885 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GPN opened at $139.50 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $220.81. The company has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.01, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.83.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.55%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

