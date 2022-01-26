Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 307,846 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,977,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 307,846 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.39% of Ecolab worth $827,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 6,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 40,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,396,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $708,604,000 after purchasing an additional 200,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 295.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL opened at $188.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.70. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.84 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ecolab from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

In other news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $559,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269 in the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

