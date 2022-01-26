GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. Increases Stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. New York Times comprises 0.9% of GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of New York Times worth $6,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NYT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in New York Times by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management increased its position in shares of New York Times by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of New York Times by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of New York Times by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NYT shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of New York Times stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,605. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.94. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $37.47 and a twelve month high of $58.73. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 0.78.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $509.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. New York Times’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

About New York Times

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

