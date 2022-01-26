GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Trading 10.1% Higher

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) traded up 10.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.36 and last traded at $17.80. 1,223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 125,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.17.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GH Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. raised their price target on GH Research from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.06.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.21.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts expect that GH Research PLC will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in GH Research in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GH Research during the third quarter worth about $380,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GH Research during the second quarter worth about $381,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of GH Research during the second quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GH Research during the third quarter worth about $559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

About GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

