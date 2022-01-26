GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,336 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.3% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $16,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $5.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.78. 50,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,224,159. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $226.77 and a twelve month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

