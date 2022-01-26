GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $6.63 Million Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $6,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at $1,744,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Waters by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Waters by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,640,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Waters stock traded up $4.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $315.19. 4,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,665. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.24. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $258.91 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The firm had revenue of $659.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

