GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $7.17 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,758 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.58. The stock had a trading volume of 215,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,518,883. The firm has a market cap of $201.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 97.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

