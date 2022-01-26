GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 16,587 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $8,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in CSX by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.32. 453,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,749,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.03. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $38.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

