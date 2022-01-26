GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,367 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 381,115 shares of company stock worth $127,513,938 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $301.21. The stock had a trading volume of 542,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,860,635. The stock has a market cap of $837.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $330.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.37. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.50 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.00.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

