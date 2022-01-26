GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,527 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,301 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,946,597,000 after buying an additional 3,533,898 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1,647.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $425,132,000 after buying an additional 2,392,445 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of American Express by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $762,852,000 after buying an additional 2,253,886 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,931,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $150,638,000. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.11.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.70. The company had a trading volume of 176,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,582,468. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.79. American Express has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $189.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.97%.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.