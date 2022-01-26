GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,248 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.9% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 564,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,868,000 after acquiring an additional 64,608 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 71,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,495,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,091,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,756,000 after buying an additional 24,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.24. 506,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,226,154. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.63 and its 200-day moving average is $160.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $127.35 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

