GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 378 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 0.9% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Intuit by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008 over the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $10.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $526.17. 29,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $359.33 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $148.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.25, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $623.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $580.71.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Several brokerages have commented on INTU. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.90.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.