GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $216.12. 3,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,023. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $198.89 and a 1 year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.