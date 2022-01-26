Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) PT Raised to C$25.00 at National Bank Financial

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) had its price objective boosted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Friday, December 24th. lowered shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gibson Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

GBNXF stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.58. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 991. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.32. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.32.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 17.43%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing.

