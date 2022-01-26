GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 107.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,726,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,929,345 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.14% of GlaxoSmithKline worth $142,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 36,721 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.2% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,413 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,909 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $44.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $46.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 86.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

