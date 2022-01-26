Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.50. Glen Burnie Bancorp shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 1,110 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.94. The company has a market cap of $35.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 7.12%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.46%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Glen Burnie Bancorp stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.28% of Glen Burnie Bancorp worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ)

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking business through the The Bank of Glen Burnie. The firm also acquires, holds, and disposes real property, through GBB Properties, Inc Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, residential real estate, indirect, commercial, construction, and commercial real estate loans.

