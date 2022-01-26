Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.59

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.59 and traded as high as $10.59. Glencore shares last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 2,607,229 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GLNCY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glencore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glencore presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,855.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.59.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

