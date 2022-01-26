Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,118 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 16,001 shares.The stock last traded at $6.44 and had previously closed at $6.10.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.62.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Blue Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 20.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the third quarter worth $831,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Global Blue Group by 106.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 57,579 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Global Blue Group in the third quarter valued at $6,091,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

