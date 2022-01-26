Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.585 per share by the energy company on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Global Partners has raised its dividend by 21.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Global Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 111.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Global Partners to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 131.4%.

Shares of NYSE:GLP opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Global Partners has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $27.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.98. The company has a market capitalization of $885.02 million, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 0.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Partners will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

