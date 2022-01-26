Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC) Trading Down 1.2%

Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC)’s stock price fell 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.56 and last traded at $18.71. 349 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.64.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHIC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 395.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 26,001 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 15,660 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period.

