Globaltrans Investment (OTCMKTS:GLTVF) Stock Price Down 10.5%

Globaltrans Investment Plc (OTCMKTS:GLTVF)’s share price fell 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.23 and last traded at $7.23. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.77.

About Globaltrans Investment (OTCMKTS:GLTVF)

Globaltrans Investment Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight rail transportation, railcar leasing, and ancillary services in Russia, Estonia, and Ukraine. It transports metallurgical cargoes, oil products and oil, coal, and construction materials; and leases and maintains rolling stock.

