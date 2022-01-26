Globe Life (GL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

GL opened at $102.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.12. Globe Life has a twelve month low of $85.25 and a twelve month high of $108.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.69%.

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $79,486.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $625,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,492 shares of company stock worth $1,011,977 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Globe Life stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,374 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Globe Life worth $28,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

