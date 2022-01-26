Gnosis Price Down 17.8% Over Last 7 Days (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last seven days, Gnosis has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Gnosis coin can currently be bought for approximately $271.61 or 0.00731081 BTC on exchanges. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $506.55 million and $6.49 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gnosis Coin Profile

Gnosis is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,865,027 coins. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io . Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Gnosis Coin Trading

