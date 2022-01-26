GNY Trading 10.6% Lower This Week (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last week, GNY has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One GNY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000437 BTC on exchanges. GNY has a total market capitalization of $30.38 million and approximately $20,605.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00041039 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005957 BTC.

About GNY

GNY (GNY) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars.

