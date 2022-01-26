GoByte (GBX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8.00

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 31.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 26th. GoByte has a market cap of $201,513.40 and approximately $8.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000549 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars.

