Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 56,075 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 926,427 shares.The stock last traded at $13.73 and had previously closed at $13.24.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Golar LNG had a net margin of 91.19% and a return on equity of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $105.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.26 million. Analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
Golar LNG Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLNG)
Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.
