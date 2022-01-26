Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 56,075 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 926,427 shares.The stock last traded at $13.73 and had previously closed at $13.24.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Golar LNG had a net margin of 91.19% and a return on equity of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $105.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.26 million. Analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Golar LNG by 141.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Golar LNG during the third quarter valued at $132,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

